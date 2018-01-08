FIRs against Rajputs after Anandpal encounter ruckus may haunt BJP in Rajasthan bypolls

Rajput leaders on Monday threatened to boycott the BJP in the byoplls for handing over to the CBI cases of violence by community members during a condolence meeting for slain gangster Anandpal Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, Giriraj Singh Lotwara accused the government of going back on its agreement reached with Rajput leaders that only two FIRs would be given to the CBI for probe.

“In a meeting with state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Panchayati Raj minister Rajendra Rathore and state BJP president Ashok Parnami it was agreed that the FIR regarding Anandpal’s encounter and the FIR regarding Surendra Singh’s killing would be given to the CBI,” Lotwara said.

He said the government had assured that the cases against Rajput leaders would be withdrawn but they had gone back on their word and handed over those 18 FIRs to the CBI. He said the Rajasthan government had taken back case against Gurjars for violence during various agitations.

He said various Rajput outfits have come together to demand that cases against the Rajput community be taken back or the BJP would face the music in the coming bypolls.

Representatives of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Rashtriya Karni Sena, Rajput Sabha Ravana Rajput, Sangh Shakti, Marwar Rajput Sabha, and Kshatriya Mahasabha were present in the press conference.

“Our aim is to defeat the BJP in all the three bypolls,” said Lotwara.

Bypolls will be held in Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh on January 29. The three seats have presence of Rajputs who have traditionally voted for the BJP. Their opposition to the BJP could prove crucial in the poll results.

On July 12, 2017, a condolence meeting for Anandpal Singh in his village Sanvarad in Nagaur district attended by thousands of Rajputs had turned violent leading to the death of a civilian and injuries to 16 policemen.

FIRs had been filed in different police stations against several persons including Rashtriya Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and Shri Rajput Karni Sena president Mahipal Singh Makrana.

Addressing the press conference, Gogamedi said the government had foisted false cases on Rajput community.

“It is the Rajput community that has reared the BJP but now we will we will boycott the party. We will not vote for it,” claimed Gogamedi.

He also said the community would boycott the 23 Rajput MLAs of the BJP as they did not speak for community.