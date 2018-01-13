Five members of a family killed in blast after LPG cylinder leak in Jaipur

Five members of a family were killed in a blast due to an LPG cylinder leak at a house in Vidhyadhar Nagar area in Jaipur early on Saturday, a police official said.

“The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the first floor. Three members of the family sleeping on the ground floor were charred to death, while two on the first floor died due to suffocation,” Additional DCP Rajesh Meel said.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Garg (75), Shaurya Garg (25), Animesh Garg (22), Apurva (24) and Arpita (20).

“Animesh and Shaurya were on the first floor and died due to suffocation,” he said.

The fire has been extinguished, he added.