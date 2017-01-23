For women inmates in Rajasthan, a reformatory each at all central jails

In a move aimed at “betterment and rehabilitation” of the female prisoners, separate reformatories for women are being constructed at all the central jails in Rajasthan. The new buildings, likely to have all-woman staff, will have “adequate infrastructural facilities” for housing and providing “humane living conditions” to woman prisoners and undertrials.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) report on ‘The Prison Statistics India-2015’,

central jails in Rajasthan had 212 women inmates in 2015 against the total capacity of 220.

In the absence of separate reformatories, the woman inmates are housed in separate barracks inside the central jail building that also houses the barracks for the male prisoners.

Two separate reformatories for women inmates have already been established at Jaipur and Jodhpur central jails. Undertrial inmates of concerned district and convict inmates of concerned region are kept at these reformatories.

Construction work on to build reformatory for women at Kota central jail. (A H Zaidi/ HT Photo)

Additional director general of jails, Rajathan, Sudhakar Johari said separate reformatories for women are being constructed at the remaining six central jails including Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur and Ganganagar. “The idea is to keep woman prisoners in a separate building, which will have its own superintendent and woman prison officers. It also help resolve the problem of overcrowding and ensure adequate space to woman inmates,” he said.

The state government’s website says “undertrial inmates of concerned district and convict inmates of concerned region” would be kept at these reformatories.

At Kota, the reformatory for women is coming up on 15,000 square metre area. The construction commenced in October last year and the structure is likely to be ready in September this year. As per the officials, the reformatories are coming up at a cots of ₹7.40 crore each.

Jailor, Kota central jail, Yogesh Teji said that apart from housing the woman inmates, the reformatory would have adequate facilities for vocational training, a dispensary, and a creche.

Four barracks with a capacity to house 25 prisoners each are being constructed at Kota central jail, Teji said. He said the existing women’s cell has maximum capacity of 24 inmates but currently has 52 women. “Earlier, the woman inmates of Kota division were sent to Jaipur central jail to ease overcrowding here. Due to this their family members had to travel to Jaipur to meet them,” he added.

Reform and rehabilitate

All woman prison officers.

Humane living conditions.

Vocational training in trades as weaving, stitching, soft toy making.

Elementary and higher education to interested inmates.

Crèche and primary school facility for children.

Medical care to pregnant and lactating inmates.