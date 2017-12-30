Former royal criticises censor board for certifying Padmavati without his consent

In a letter to Prasoon Joshi, erstwhile royal family member of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh, has slammed Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), criticising him for certifying Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati without his consent.

“From today’s news it appears that these objections and clarifications sought were too inconvenient for the CBFC to understand, leave alone addressed and replied to,” said the letter which was e-mailed on Saturday.

The letter further states, “Please make it clear that the royal being referred to in today’s news as part of the panel that viewed the film, the viewing leading to the following suggestions, was not the head of the family, Maharana Mahendra Singh ji Mewar or me.”

He was referring to Arvind Singh, who was part of the panel who viewed the film.

Vishvaraj Singh is the son of Mahendra Singh Mewar —the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty and a former Lok Sabha member.

“It is very clear that the movie is about my family. Cosmetic changes like the proposed change in name will not change the fact that that the movie refers to real places, my ancestors and other persons in history with their names continuing to remain the same.”

“Your stating one thing and doing another renders the CBFC to be just as ignoble as those distorting and seeking to profit from the history of this country and my family,” the letter read.

Singh told HT the CBFC had done the screening quietly without involving all stakeholders.

“CBFC should come clean and tell us what it is doing. It says one thing to one person and something else to another. Why are they playing games?”

Earlier this month, the censor board has asked the erstwhile Mewar royal family to join a panel to help it certify Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, which has stoked Rajput anger for allegedly portraying the queen in poor light.

Joshi had called Vishvaraj Singh on Thursday with the request.

A section of historians, however, doubt the existence of the queen and say she is a fictional character first portrayed in a 16th-century poem as having committed Jauhar, the medieval practice in which female royals walked into funeral fires to embrace death over the dishonour of being taken captive.

Rajput groups had staged violent protests, allegedly over rumours that Bhansali included a romantic scene between the queen and Allauddin Khilji, the Delhi emperor who attacked Mewar’s capital Chittorgarh.