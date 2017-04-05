Four districts use excess IUCDs, health department smells a rat

Four districts in Rajasthan used more contraceptive devices than that alloted to them, leading the health department to smell a rat. The health officers of the districts have been summoned to Jaipur on Thursday to explain the increased use of devices.

HT has a copy of the letter sent out to health officials of the four districts -- Alwar, Barmer, Pali and Sawai Madhopur -- by the national health mission (NHM) on April 3. The letter sought the physical presence of the additional/ deputy chief medical and health officers of the four districts in Jaipur on Thursday for the explanation.

It mentions that the four districts have used at least 20% more intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) between April 2013 and January 2017, leading to suspicion that some devices could were used only for papers.

This, the letter states, points to negligence of health officials towards family planning measures.

The letter also said that 221,612 IUCDs were allotted to the four disctricts in four years, but the districts used 263,015 devices, 19% more than the allotment.

The data revealed that during the four years, the department had allotted 77,438 IUCDs to the Alwar district but the health authorities there claimed to have utilizes 92,677 IUCDs. Similarly, Barmer claimed 66067 IUCDs against the allotted 59,400, Sawai Madhopur claimed 41,667 against the allotted 37,600 and Pali claimed 62,595 against the allotment of 47,174 IUCDs.

When HT contacted Barmer CMHO Dr Hemraj Soni, he expressed his ignorance about the issue. He said “I have no idea about the matter”.

On asking about giving clarifications to principal secretary on Thursday at Jaipur, he said that he did not get any such directions.

According to the census 2011, population growth rate of Barmer is highest in the state at 32.55%.