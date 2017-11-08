Four newborns die within 48 hours at Kota hospital, probe on

After four newborns died within 48 hours at the government’s Jay Kay Lon Hospital in Kota, parents of the deceased accused negligence on part of the hospital doctors.

Usha Kumari (30), whose newborn girl died at the hospital on November 7, said that the doctors attending the baby did not take proper care, resulting in her death.

Another woman, Meeta (25), a resident of Baran district, who delivered a stillborn girl at the hospital, alleged that she had high blood pressure problem before the delivery, but she was not given proper medicines.

Two newborn boys also died at the hospital allegedly due to the doctors’ negligence.

Dr RK Gulati, superintendent of the Jay Kay Lon Hospital, said that two newborns died due to premature birth and birth asphyxia, while two others were intrauterine deaths, which means the newborns died during delivery.

However, looking into the parents’ allegations, the hospital administration has formed a three-member committee of doctors, which will give its report within next two days. Gynecology professor Dr Mamta Sharma will head the committee.

In 2016, six newborns had died within 24 hours at the Jay Kay Lon hospital. In Banswara, 90 infants had died at the MG Hospital within two months (July and August) this year, prompting the state government’s inquiry.