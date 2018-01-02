Four of family killed as jeep falls into pond in Bharatpur

Four Jain pilgrims of a family died and four were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a pond late on Monday night near Bahaj village in Bharatpur.

Nine people were travelling in an SUV from Sonagiri temple in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to Alwar.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre and one of them has been referred to a hospital in Alwar for treatment. The bodies were kept in a mortuary and were handed over to the family after postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar Jain (35), his wife Manisha Jain (33), his daughter Pari Jain (6), his sister-in-law Indira Jain. Sanjay Jain, Saket Jain, Chinku Jain and Padam Jain were injured where 70-year-old Padam has been referred to Alwar for treatment.

“My brother, Pawan, and his family and some relatives had gone to Sonagiri to participate in a Jain community programme on December 31, 2017. They had hired a car,” Rakesh Jain, Pawan’s brother, said

The family was returning from Sonagiri to Alwar late in the night via Govardhan-Deeg state highway. They had to travel from Govardhan in Mathura to Deeg via Sikri and Alwar.

Ravi Singh, former sarpanch of Bahaj, said that there was dense fog at night where the villagers reached the pond after hearing screams. The car had fallen into the pond and the driver had come out of the car to seek help.

Villagers informed the police about the incident. They successfully pulled four to safety but another four lost their lives, Ravi Singh said.

Deependra Singh, a villager, said that there is a pond on the roadside with no boundary wall.

District collector of Bharatpur Narendra Kumar Gupta said that the incident took place due to the negligence of the driver. The district administration and police have urged people to drive slowly due to heavy fog.

“I have asked the additional district collector and sub-divisional magistrate to inspect the spot. The boundary and traffic signs will be considered to avoid accidents,” Gupta said.

Additional superintendent of police, Deeg, Surendra Kaviya said that incident took place due to heavy fog. “We are installing drums and traffic signs on the road and barricading the side of the pond,” he added.

Congress legislator from Deeg Kumher Vishvendra Singh said that the construction of the boundary wall has been sanctioned. He also advised people to drive slowly.