Free online coaching for govt school students begins in Rajasthan

Free online coaching for the government school students, preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations, through ‘smart virtual classrooms’ has started in Rajasthan.

Around 27,370 students of 770 government schools in Rajasthan are expected to benefit from this joint initiative of the state government and a private coaching institute, Allen Career.

A ‘smart virtual classroom’ facilitates real classroom-like environment to a student with two-way online communication with the teacher.

Under the project, a ‘smart white screen board’ has been put up in each virtual classroom at government schools. Whatever the coaching faculty writes through a digital pen on the board at the nodal smart virtual classroom established at the Government District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) centres, the faculty and his writing appears on the board of virtual classroom at schools in real time, thus providing the student feel of a real-world classroom.

The nodal virtual classrooms have been set up by the Education and Research Network (ERNET), an autonomous scientific society of the Union Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, at 11 DIET centres across Rajasthan.

Allen Career is providing the faculty for free online coaching at the DIET centre in Kota. The government schools and 10 other nodal virtual classrooms are linked online to telecast lectures, said Abhishek Chaubey, an engineer of the Ernet.

The free coaching to the government school students has become a reality following the MoU signed between Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) of Rajasthan government and Allen Career last month.

Informing about the objective, Anandhi, the state project director of RMSA, said, “Government felt that kids from rural areas should pursue higher education in disciplines such as engineering and medicine. They can avail free coaching from Kota to get success in the entrance examinations of these disciplines, for which this smart virtual classroom project has been started.”

Allen Career Institute director Naveen Maheshwari said, “Many government school students, who for some reasons can’t go to Kota or cannot afford coaching facilities for preparation of the competitive exams, but have talent to crack the exams, Allen has decided to provide them free online coaching through smart virtual classrooms.”

To start with, Class 11 students are being coached under the project. Next year, the project will cover the students of Class 12 also. Allen will soon also provide free study material to the students, Maheshwari said.

Ajay Kumar Gaur (43), a faculty member, said, “One-hour period each of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology are organised every day, so that the aspirants of engineering and medical entrance examinations can prepare themselves as per their convenience.”

Nitsh Sharma, the media marketing head of Allen Career, said the lectures and coaching programme have been designed keeping in mind the curriculum and calendar of government schools.

Sharing his views about virtual classroom, Ravi Lodha (16), student of a government school at Shahpura in Bhilwara district, said, “I had never dreamt of taking coaching from any institute of Kota due to my inability to go to Kota and stay there due to poor financial condition, but smart virtual classroom has made it possible for the government students like me to take coaching from expert faculties of Kota.”

Rajasthan Council of Secondary Education deputy director Deepak Moond said, “This project of smart virtual classrooms will set a new precedence in the direction of educating government school students in state.”