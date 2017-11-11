Gang that duped women on pretext of saving them from the ‘wrath of god’ busted

An inter-state gang of fraudsters, who used to dupe women of cash and jewellery on the pretext of saving them from the “wrath of god”, was busted in the city on Saturday, police said.

The gang had a unique modus operandi with which they fooled women and decamped with the valuables, police said.

“Members of the gang would divide themselves in several bike-borne teams and one such team would approach pedestrian women and ask them about a non-existent address, saying they were from some ashram or associates of godmen,” said Hanuman Prasad, additional deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur east).

Following that the fraudsters would strike up a conversation with the woman and a little while later another team from the same gang would approach them, he said.

“The fraudsters would tell their accomplices that there was something wrong with their lives and the accomplices would play along and agree with them. Seeing this, the women often believed that the men have divine powers and also speak of their own problems,” said Prasad.

Police said the gang would then come up with a remedy to save the women from wrath of god.

“The gang would tell them to leave their cash and jewellery and walk 21 steps and claimed that they will see goddess Lakshmi. To ward off any suspicions of the women, the accomplices would first demonstrate this by walking 21 steps and giving their cash to the woman to safe keep,” said the police officer said.

Officials said when the turn of the women came, they left their cash and jewellery to the accomplices of the gang and walked those 21 steps.

“As soon as the women would leave, the fraudsters would start their motorcycles and decamp with the valuables,” he said.

Police said a special team was constituted to bust the gang and six people, all residents of Uttarakhand, have been arrested by it.

“During interrogation, we have come to know that the accused committed at least 300 instances of such theft in Uttar Pradesh. For the past few years, they were regularly duping people in Rajasthan. We are interrogating them to know more about such crimes,” said Prasad.