Girl enrolment rose by 27% in three years: Higher Education Minister

Bikaner: The enrolment of girls in colleges has gone up by 27.5% in the last three years, said higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari at an event in MS College, Bikaner, a release from the department said.

Maheshwari said that the state government has been working on it to increase the participation of girls in higher education. She talked about the Dishari scheme, under which students are being coached for competitive exams. The scheme, so far, was running under pilot mode in ten colleges, but has now been extended to all other colleges.

The minister also inaugurated works of Rs 1 crore done in the educational institutions in the district. The recently renovated auditorium and the new chemistry laboratory of the MS College were two of the buildings inaugurated by her. The works were carried out with fund received under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Maheshwari said that it has been for the first time that 100 colleges of the state have got Rs 2 crore each under the RUSA. This grant is being used for an overall development of infrastructure and other purchases related to academics. In the second phase, proposals for 96 colleges have been sent to the central government.

Maheshwari instructed the college to hold a one-day workshop to inform students about the skill development courses being offered by the colleges in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Arjun Ram Meghwal, union minister of state for water resources, said that chief minister Vasundhara Raje has raised the honour of college teachers by changing their designations. Earlier this year, Raje announced the decision that college teachers, too, like their university counterparts, will be known as assistant professors, associate professors and professors.