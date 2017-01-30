Girl’s death after gang rape sparks protests in Bharatpur

Thousands of people hit the streets in Nadbai town of Bharatpur district and laid siege to the police station on Monday, demanding a probe into the death of a minor girl after she was abducted and gang-raped.

Protesters under the banner of Nadbai Sangharsh Samiti forced shops and schools to shut down, and handed over a memorandum to officials demanding an inquiry by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI).

“The minor girl was abducted, gang-raped and murdered, but police mentioned it as a suicide after she was raped. Police arrested only three accused and are trying to save others involved in gang rape and murder,” said Prashant Upadhayay, Nadbai block Congress president.

Sangharsh Samiti president Jagdish Mahndiratta said, “Our protest will continue till we get justice for a daughter of the town. All shops, schools, and educational institutions will remain closed.”

Mohan Singh, 40, of Chimni village under Kumher police station befriended the Class 12 girl over the phone one and a half months ago. He assured her of marriage, falsely claiming that he was a bachelor and an employee of the police department.

She could know that the man was lying when her phone call was attended by his wife on January 26. After the girl confronted him, Mohan decided to call her to a secluded place, police said.

He sent his friend Sonu Pujari, 22, of Kabai village in Nadbai to bring her on a motorcycle. He waited for her with his another friend Gajendra Singh, 20, of Belara village. The three took the girl to an agriculture field, raped her and shot video clips in a mobile phone, police said.

The 16-year-old girl requested Mohan to delete the clips, but he refused, and left her at Khangri railway crossing in Nadbai on January 26 night; she committed suicide by jumping before a train the next morning, police said.

Police found the girl’s body at the crossing on Agra-Jaipur railway line. The girl’s father Vijay Sain had approached police after she didn’t return after she left home saying that she was going to market to purchase a notebook.

Additional superintendent of police Bharatlal Meena and Nadbai sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Goyal met the protesters and assured them of a probe into the incident. Women and school students participated in the protest.

“Protesting locals handed over a memorandum for a CBI inquiry. The memorandum has been forwarded to senior officials,” Goyal said.