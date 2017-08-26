Good at studies and sports, Gurmeet was favourite of his family, say friends at native village

The conviction of controversial “godman” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 rape of two women has shocked many of his childhood friends in his native village in Rajasthan.

Gurmeet was born on August 15, 1967 to a Jat Sikh family at Gursar Modia village in Sri Ganganagar district. His father, Magghar Singh, was a landlord. The only child of his parents, he was a favourite in the family and the neighbourhood, villagers said.

“He was always treated specially; he was an extraordinary kid for his parents who brought him up with all care. That’s why his conviction hurts us,” Gurmeet’s childhood friend Suchhasingh told HT.

Gurmeet was anointed Ram Rahim at the age of seven by then head of Dera Sacha Sauda, Satnam singh. In 1990, Satnam Singh announced him his successor in a ceremony.

A photo of Gurmeet as a child. (HT Photo)

“He (Gurmeet) was good at studies, sports and other activities. He did everything with great confidence and it reflects in his life and behavior,” said Rajendra Chinpa, a classmate of Gurmeet.

Ram Rahim last visited his native village six months ago when he was shooting his movie Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab: MSG Lion Heart 2. In the film, he played the role of a spy, Sher-e-hind, who launched surgical strikes on Pakistan.

At least 30 people were killed on Friday after followers of Ram Rahim rampaged across Haryana and Punjab, clashing with police and setting fire to vehicles and railway stations to protest against his conviction.

The flashy guru’s hysterical followers, who had gathered in the thousands to protest his innocence, began targeting vehicles and offices with sticks and stones, turning the streets of Panchkula into a virtual war zone.

People of Ram Rahim’s native village maintained peace.