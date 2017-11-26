Government considering reviving flying school

Giving up the idea of privatising it, the government is considering to revive the Rajasthan State Flying School (RSFS) -- non-operational since 2008.

In 2008, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) exposed a scam where trainees of the RSFS were given certificate for more flying hours than the actual.

Earlier, the state government was considering running the flying school on public private partnership (PPP) mode and had decided to invite expression of interest but it did not materialise. In places such as Orissa and Nagpur, schools are successfully running on PPP.

“We are making efforts to revive the flying school. The state government has asked to prepare an action plan, whether the flying school can self sustain or not. Till date, the state is providing annual aid for its operations,” a senior aviation department official told HT on condition of anonymity.

A senior general administration department official, demanding not to be named, said the government was making a scheme to revive the flying school and have asked the RSFS to prepare a project on how to operationalise the defunct school.

At present, the Rajasthan State Flying School has aircrafts such as Cessna-152, Cessna-172 and Sinus-912 motor glider.

The flying school used to have good number of students till 2005 but thereafter the numbers started decreasing and finally it was closed.

In view of the non-operational RSFS, the Aero Club of India had even urged the Rajasthan government in 2016 to direct to handover aircraft/motor gliders allotted by them.