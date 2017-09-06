Government doctors in Rajasthan performing surgeries at private hospitals to face action

Government hospital doctors doing surgeries at private hospitals in Rajasthan will face action. The state government has decided to form a three-member committee at divisional level to look for such doctors and penalise them.

The decision comes after Dr GS Kalra, a plastic surgeon with the Sawai Man Singh Medical College and Hospital, was allegedly caught doing surgery at a private hospital recently.

A committee was formed on the direction of health minister Kalicharan Saraf to look into the matter. Later, the committee, comprising SMS Medical College additional principal Dr Deepak Mathur, pathology department head Dr Ajay Yadav and SMS Medical College DLR Dr Prakash Gupta, submitted its report to the government, following which Dr Kalra was sent to the headquarters awaiting posting order (APO).

On the minister’s directions, it was also decided to form a committee in each division of Rajasthan, which will have two administrative officers from the concerned division and a doctor of professor nominated by the concerned medical college principal. The committee, headed by the respective divisional commissioner, will conduct sudden inspections at private health institutions and recommend penalty on erring doctors.

Meanwhile, looking into the seasonal disease and swine flu cases in the state, Saraf has cancelled leaves of all doctors working at medical colleges and hospitals attached to them for the next one month.