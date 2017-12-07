Government school principal booked for molesting nursing student

A 19-year old woman has accused the principal of a government school in Jhalawar of molesting her following which a case has been registered, police said Thursday. The woman, a nursing student, is a tenant in the house owned by the accused.

Sub-inspector at the Vigyan Nagar police station, Abdul Rasheed said that the woman and her father have filed a complaint against the man, who is the principal of a government school in Chaumhela region of Jhalawar district.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the wife of the accused had left for some place two days ago. While leaving, she had urged the woman to give lunch to her husband. The woman alleged that when she reached the principal’s house with food, he was watching a movie and asked her to join. The woman alleged that soon after the accused tried to molest her but she managed to run away and told her brother about the incident and later approached the police.

Rasheed said that a case of molestation against the accused has been lodged and further investigations are on.