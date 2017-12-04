Govt spent ₹23,816 crore on social security schemes, says minister

Social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi said on Monday that the state government has spent ₹23816 crore on social security schemes in its four year tenure.

“₹23,816 crore was spent on social security schemes, while in the five years of the previous Congress government the money spent was ₹6,135 crore, Chaturvedi said at a press conference organised on the completion of four years of the state government.

“In four years, we have spent four times more money than the previous government and provided security and support to the needy,” he said.

Chaturvedi said Rajasthan has the most beneficiaries in the country under the social security pension schemes and 96% beneficiaries are getting benefits of the state government’s pension scheme. To bring transparency in pension distribution application, approval and disbursal have been made online. “80 lakh widows and 4.20 lakh disabled are getting pensions in the state. 96% beneficiaries are getting their pensions directly in their bank accounts which has saved ₹125 crore which used to be given as commission to the postal department for providing the amount to beneficiaries through money order.”

He said the social justice department will open five hostels each in Jaipur and Kota divisions for students taking coaching for engineering and medical entrance. Each hostel will have space for 100 students. He said from July 1, 2017 the money under the senior citizen Pension scheme for those between 60 and 70 years has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month and for those above 70 years, it has increased to ₹1,500 per month from ₹750 per month.

Similarly, the chief minister disabled pension fund has been increased to ₹750 per month across the board.

He said in the first phase of the Deendayal Upadhyay Specially-abled camps, around 9 lakh divyang (physically challenged) have been identified. In the second phase, they will be given disability identity cards and in the third phase the benefits of government schemes will be made available to them.

To provide best facilities to students in government residential schools, they are being supplied Agmark food stuff and other essentials from Upbhokta Bhandar and 600 hostels are being repaired and renovated. He said in the last four years, 20,42,000 SC/ST/OBC students have been given ₹2,000 crore worth post metric scholarships and under the Palanhar scheme around ₹708 crore have been disbursed for 2.15 lakh children.