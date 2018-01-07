 Govt to take ASI help to preserve Chittorgarh fort: Vasundhara Raje | jaipur | Hindustan Times
Govt to take ASI help to preserve Chittorgarh fort: Vasundhara Raje

She said that the possibilities of beautification of Gambhiri river in Chittorgarh was also being explored

jaipur Updated: Jan 07, 2018 20:17 IST
Chittor Fort or Chittorgarh is one of the largest forts in India.
Chittor Fort or Chittorgarh is one of the largest forts in India. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday said that the government with the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) help would work to preserve the Chittorgarh Fort and the Vijay Stambha.

Speaking at a religious programme in Chittorgarh, she said that the government would start the preservation work of the fort and the stambha.

The work to widen a ring road around the fort has already been started for the convenience of tourists, the chief minister said, mentioning that several developmental projects would also be initiated in the area.

She said that the possibilities of beautification of Gambhiri river in Chittorgarh was also being explored.

Several seers and their followers were present in the programme.

