Hanumangarh CWC chief booked for extortion

Hanumangarh child welfare committee (CWC) chairperson Jodha Singh was booked by the Rajasthan police for demanding ₹10 lakh from a man, who was accused of raping a minor girl.

Singh allegedly demanded the money from the accused in lieu of turning the victim hostile in court in his favour. The Hanumangarh police registered a case against him under sections 420 (cheating) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC on a complaint given by Kamal Singh Rajpurohit, nephew of the rape accused, Mahendra Singh, on Thursday.

According to the case, a 16-year-old girl had gone missing in Delhi on February 23 this year, following which her father had filed a case against unknown persons at the Aman Vihar police station in Delhi under sections 363, 366 of the IPC.

In March, the Hanumangarh police and the CWC rescued the girl from a human trafficking gang. In her statement before a magistrate, the girl named around 12 people for raping her over a period of time.

In his complaint, Rajpurohit alleged that Singh misguided the girl’s parents to lodge a fresh FIR in Hanumangarh, while an FIR was already registered in Delhi. Through the fresh FIR, Singh falsely implicated local traders and businessman through the statement of victim given under section 164 of the CrPC, he alleged, adding that the CWC chief extorted money from the accused and helped them get bail.

Rajpurohit alleged that his uncle, Mahendra Singh, had paid ₹2 lakh to Jodha Singh, but could not pay the remaining amount and hence was left to languish in the jail.

“We received a complaint against CWC chief Jodha Singh through a court endorsement and registered a case of extortion against him,” said Chandrabhan, a police officer of Hanumangarh.

However, Singh denied the charges. “I am being targeted because the deputy SP, who investigated the case, has animosity with me,” he said.