HC asks govt to fill up vacancies in hospitals

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the poor infrastructure and services in state hospitals and ordered the government to fill up vacant posts of doctors and paramedics at the earliest.

The next hearing on the matter has been slated for July 4.

The division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Dr PS Bhati, while hearing a PIL filed by former MLA Sanyam Lodha, observed that it is the duty of the state government to maintain health infrastructure in state. The common man is deprived of proper health services when the posts of doctor and paramedical staff lie vacant in hospitals.

The counsel for the petitioner, Sandeep Shah, told the court that a report on the number of vacant in hospitals, as produced by the state government, aptly reflects that the no sincere efforts are being taken to fill up he posts. “A total of 1033 posts of junior specialist doctors against the sanctioned posts of 3062 are lying vacant in the state,” Shah told the court.

Similarly, 317 posts of senior medical officers, 1465 of medical officers and 103 of dental officers lie vacant. The status of paramedical staff in these hospitals is equally gloomy, Shah said. Currently, 1025 posts of assistant radiographer, 1394 of lab technicians, 42 of dental technicians, 178 of eye assistants and 15 of lab assistants remain unoccupied in state hospitals.

Additional advocate general SS Ladrecha, on behalf of the state government, said the government is constantly making efforts to fill up vacancies. “New posts have also been created to improve services. Recently, 15 posts of nurse grade –II and 73 of pharmacists have been sanctione,” Ladrecha explained.

“The recruitment process for the posts of assistant radiographers, lab technicians, dental technicians and lab assistants has been initiated,” Ladrecha said, adding that the authprities will take some time to complete the recruitment process.