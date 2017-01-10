HC comes down on Raj govt over vacant medical posts

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday slammed the state government over vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and professors in hospitals and medical colleges, saying the government was not serious about filling these vacancies.

A division bench of the high court, comprising Justice Govind Mathur and Justice GR Mulchandani, also ordered the principal secretaries of medical and health and medical education departments to file affidavits on the efforts being made to fill the vacant posts.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 17.

The bench, while hearing the petition filed by Sanyam Lodha, a resident of Sirohi and former MLA, observed that the government had failed to notify why these vacancies were not being filled.

Representing the government, additional advocate general SS Ladrecha presented before the court the status report of vacant posts in government hospitals and medical colleges.

Expressing concern over the situation, the court said that despite the higher administrative posts being occupied by director, additional director, joint director and deputy director, there was a shortage of the officials providing medical services.

There are 11,120 posts of doctors of various cadres sanctioned in the state, of which 2,916 are lying vacant. Besides, only 1,228 doctors are on posts against the 2,426 sanctioned posts of senior professors, associate professors, assistant professors and senior demonstrators in medical colleges of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bikaner. According to the status report, paramedical staff in the state is also running heavily short. At least 1,591 posts of nurse grade-I and 4,921 posts of nurse grade-II are lying vacant.

Justice Mathur observed that the status report reflected insincerity and apathy of the state government towards medical sector services.