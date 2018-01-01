Health department gears up to tackle swine flu in coming months

The health department will hold a meeting of all health officials across the state via video conferencing on January 3 to discuss the preparations to tackle swine flu in the coming months.

Additional director (rural health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that in January, February and March 2017, the cases of swine flu were less, but the department is not willing to take any chance and will remain alert from the beginning.

He said that health minister Kali Charan Saraf will be taking stock of the situation across the state through video conferencing on Wednesday.

He said Saraf, principal secretary medical and health, secretary medical education, director public health, joint directors from all districts, chief medical and health officers, block CMHOs and principal medical officers from all district hospitals will attend the meeting.

Dr Mathur said that in January, February and March 2017 the number of swine flu positive cases were one, six and 39 respectively while the number of deaths was one, one and nine. In the first three months of 2016, there were 86, 76 and 17 positive cases and 19, 16 and five deaths. 2015 was the worst with 173, 5,311 and 1,055 positive cases in January, February and March and 43, 247 and 112 deaths respectively.

Dr Raman Sharma, senior professor medicine, Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Medical College said that H1N1 influenza (swine flu) has now become seasonal influenza and there will be two waves of it that will last for two to three months. Earlier, swine flu was affecting people only during winter, but now it has started affecting even in summers. The positivity ratio has been around 31% and the death rate has been 07.7% in 2017, while in 2015 and 2016, the death rate has been 6.9% and 21.3% respectively.

It is to be mentioned that in 2015, there was 6790 swine flu positive and 450 deaths, in 2016 there were 197 positive and 41 deaths and 3619 positive cases and 279 deaths in 2017.

Saraf said that action is being taken at the directorate level for prevention, control and treatment of swine flu. Control rooms at directorate and all districts are functioning round the clock.

He said that screening centres are functioning at 3033 hospitals, including primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals. These hospitals have 1580 isolation beds, 214 ICU beds and 198 ventilators. Sufficient amount of Tamiflu of 75mg and 30mg are available.

Despite a change in the strain of H1N1 virus from California to Michigan, Tamiflu medicine is still effective.