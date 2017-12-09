Help pour in for Afrajul Khan’s family in West Bengal

Dozens of leaders from different political parties visited the home of a construction worker, who was killed in Rajasthan.

Afrajul Khan’s body reached his home in Sayedpur village of Malda district on Friday evening. Thousands of villagers were present at the spot till the end of last rites. On Wednesday, Khan was killed with sharp weapon, and his body was set ablaze in an attack by Shambhu Lal Regar in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. The act captured on video that went viral has triggered outrage across the country.

Rallies were brought out in Malda and Kolkata to protest against the murder which the people of Bengal continued to protest tor the second day on Saturday. Left parties and Congress held rallies in Kolkata. The director general of Bengal police spoke to his counterpart in Rajasthan and requested him to ensure the safety of workers who migrated to the northern state for employment.

In the morning, Bengal ministers Subhendu Adhikari and Firhad Hakim and MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Banerjee visited the home in Sayedpur . “We demand exemplary punishment for the culprits so that it acts as a deterrent in the future. We will raise the matter in the Winter Session of Parliament,” Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

“BJP has ushered in this politics of intolerance in the country,” said Firhad Hakim at a rally in Malda.

Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury and former state president Pradip Bhattacharya met wife and daughters of the victim. Local Congress MLA Isha Khan Chowdhury said he has spoken to the superintendent

of police of Rajsamand.

“The ministers have assured us that the government will put pressure on the Rajasthan government for speedy trial of the culprits. We are also thankful to the government for arranging widow pension for my mother Gulbahar Bibi,” one of the victim’s daughters said. “The administration has handed over to us the necessary papers.”

An amount of Rs 2 lakh was also handed over to the family on Saturday.