Help pours in for Bharatpur girl who took up milk supply to fund studies

Organisations came forward to help the family of 19-year-old Neetu Sharma after Hindustan Times published a report on Friday that highlighted how she took to milk supply to fund her education and raise money for her sisters’ wedding.

The Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation gave the family a cheque of Rs 15,000 for purchase of items for the grocery shop that Neetu’s elder sister and mother run in Bhador Khurd village near Bharatpur. The foundation also donated a computer to the family.

HT reported how Neetu and her elder sister, Sushma, get up at 4am every morning to collect milk from houses in her village and then bring it to Bharatpur city on a motorcycle for door-to-door delivery.

Neetu began doing this when her father asked her to discontinue her studies because he didn’t have money. She earns Rs 12,000 from milk supply to fund her education and save the rest amount for her two elder sisters’ wedding.

After delivering milk, Neetu parks the bike at a relative’s house, changes her clothes and attends computer classes offered by Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology.

Lupin foundation director Sitaram Gupta said a team was sent to the village to consider more help to the family. “We will support her in her education and give vocational training to her elder sisters,” he said.

The foundation, Gupta said, will work towards extending benefits of government welfare schemes to the family.

Parshuram Sena Youth Wing, a Brahmin organisation, said its members would visit the family on Sunday to offer them help. Rajasthan Hindu Jan Manch president Dinesh Chand Tiwari said his organisation would find grooms for the two sisters and fund the weddings.

Among the five sisters, two are married, the third, Radha, sits at the grocery store, and the fourth, Sushma, helps Neetu, the youngest, in milk business. They also have a brother, younger to Neetu, who is in Class 10.

Deeg government college economics lecturer Anil Kumar Nagar came forward to help the girl to continue her education. His wife Sarita Singh Nagar, also an economics lecturer in Maharani Shri Jaya college in Bharatpur, inspired him to help the girl complete Bachelor of Art and Bachelor of Education, so that she can be a teacher.

The family thanked HT for highlighting their story, which got them help.