Hindu Mahasabha enforces Bundi bandh, has another standoff with cops

Right wing activists led by Hindu Mahasabha Tuesday called a day-long bandh in Bundi town, a day after more than 40 protesters were arrested and 600 rounded up following violence over a disputed religious site.

Internet services in the town remained suspended in the wake of violence which erupted in the town on Monday. Section 144 was also implemented. The Hindu Mahasabha had called for a bandh in the town to protest “police atrocities” on its members.

Hindu organisations had called for a puja at disputed Mandhata chhatri on Tiger Hills. They had decided to take out a religious procession in the town on Monday. However, the district administration, to maintain peace and avert any untoward incident, clamped section 144 in the town.

Flouting section 144, thousands of members of Hindu Mahasabha marched to the disputed site, forcing police to resort to lathicharge which left many people, including BJP workers, injured.

The town once again witnessed standoff between police and the activists of Hindu outfits Tuesday. The activists once again assembled at the Lanka Gate of Bundi to flout prohibitory orders after which police resorted to lathicharge on a couple of occasions. Activists also resorted to stone pelting and also st on fire a policeman’s motorcycle.

Inspector General of Police, Kota Range, Vishal Bansal reached Bundi to monitor the situation. He said agitators pelted stones on the police and burnt tyres on the road after which they arrested over two dozen people. He said the situation is under control in Bundi.

Chander Prakash Kaushik, president, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, speaking to IANS, criticised the lathicharge by police and accused the BJP government of “working with vote bank interest”.

Local MP Om Birla also visited the location to monitor the situation and said that peace should be maintained in the town.