Hinduism means respecting and accepting world’s diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that ours is a Hindu nation, however, the word does not denote a language, prayer, or caste, but it’s about respecting and accepting diversity of the whole world and working towards welfare of all by following the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Bhagwat was addressing RSS volunteers and the public at a programme ‘Swar Govindam’ at Chitrakoot Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union minister K J Alphons and state BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that discrimination on the basis of caste was unfortunate and has to be uprooted and there is no dispute that Constitutional rights given to the backward castes should be implemented until inequality ends.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar he said that the country has achieved political and economic independence but social equality is yet to be achieved. “To have both swatantrata (independence) and samta (social equality) we need bandhuta (amity),” he said.

Bhagwat spoke at length about the song sung by the volunteers at the event and said that it was about living a selfless life and living for the country.

Earlier in the day, about 1,200 RSS volunteers took out two separate path sanchalan (route march) that culminated at Chitrakoot stadium. Sunday’s event was a culmination of the three-day shivir.

A huge colourful Rangoli was made on the route for the path sanchalan, and the venue Chitrakoot Stadium was adorned with tableaus of Bharat Mata. As many as 108 different musical instruments were used during the performance.

Bhagwat also felicitated mothers or wives of martyrs from the state. Volunteers distributed literature related to RSS icons and created awareness about the fight against Chinese goods.

Earlier, Bhagwat inaugurated the new building ‘Sewa-Sadan’ of Sewa Bharti Samiti Rajasthan.

Addressing the function, Bhagwat said that the world is looking at India with hope and wants it to show the path to other countries.

“The world is looking at the east, towards India and China, but there are doubts about China. The world wants India to lead but for this, there is a need to push good work so that the nation can become a world leader in good work and deeds,” he said.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that there was a need to enhance social harmony in the state.