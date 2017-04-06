HT Impact: DC office orders probe against cancer centre, appoints officer who defended charges

The Divisional Commissioner office has ordered an inquiry into the report alleging that Acharya Tulsi Cancer Treatment and Research Institute was charging ‘maintenance cost’ from the cancer patients coming for treatment at the institute.

HT reported the issue on Tuesday.

Additional divisional commissioner (ADC) Rakesh Sharma has asked Sardar Patel medical College principal Dr RP Agarwal to conduct the inquiry and submit his report within three days. An order to this effect (HT has the copy) was issued on April 4.

Curiously, Dr Agarwal had earlier defended the ‘maintenance cost’ charged by the institute. “We serve hundreds of cancer patients every day, therefore it is necessary to keep the centre equipped and updated. There must be some provision for charges,” he had said, while talking to HT.

ADC Sharma said the inquiry officer has also been asked to look into the authenticity of three organisations allegedly working from the hospital premises having the similar name as the governing society. Besides, Dr Agarwal has been asked to verify the facts about fees collections and authorisation of collection agency.

The HT report revealed that the cancer institute, which also attracts patients from neighbouring states, charged them for its maintenance. It charged patients ₹500 for minor onco surgery, ₹3,000 for general surgery, ₹5,000 for major onco surgery and ₹500 for endoscopy. The charges are based on an order issued by the institute on July 12, 2014.

Despite repeated efforts, Dr RP Agarwal could not be contacted on Thursday.

According to the government, patients, who are natives of Rajasthan, can be charged only for indoor patient department (IPD) care if they are not covered under the Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme. The scheme offers IPD patients access to cashless treatment.