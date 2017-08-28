Ignoring swine flu symptoms led to MLA Kirti Kumari’s death: Doctors

Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari, who succumbed to swine flu on Monday, had been careless about getting tested.

Sawai Man Singh hospital medical superintendent Dr DS Meena said that Kumari was suffering from cold, cough and fever. Doctors had advised her to get a test done for swine flu, but she delayed it.

He said that the 50-year-old MLA was admitted to SMS Hospital on Saturday evening at the specialty medical ICU with complaints of bilateral pneumonia H1N1.

Kumari was being treated at Mandalgarh/Bhilwara and later doctors sent her to Kota and from there she was referred to Jaipur.

“The MLA was put on ventilator on Saturday and treatment was started immediately under the supervision of a board of doctors, including Dr Raman Sharma, Dr Pradeep Mittal and Dr CK Vyas,” Dr Meena said.

The family members contacted doctors at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram looking at her serious condition. Doctors from Medanta Hospital had a discussion with the board of doctors at SMS hospital and her line of treatment was discussed. The doctors at Medanta expressed satisfaction and advised the use Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

The ECMO machine an advanced technique ventilator which drains the blood from the vein, adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide, warms the blood and then returns the blood to the artery and “pumps” the blood through the body. This method allows the blood to “bypass” the heart and lungs, allowing them to rest and get better.

As the SMS Hospital does not have an ECMO machine, Kumari was referred to Fortis hospital on Sunday evening, said Dr Meena.

“Kumari was brought to the hospital on Sunday around 8pm in a serious condition. The medical team did their best, but could not save her and Kumari died of swine flu,” said Fortis Hospital medical director Dr Shrikant Swami.

He said the ECMO machine was required as it is used when lungs do not function and through this machine the oxygen level in the blood is increased.

Dr Meena and health minister have requested the general public not to ignore symptoms such as cold, cough, pain in the throat, running nose, high fever, headache etc and immediately contact doctor as these symptoms could be swine flu.