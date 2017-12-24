Ill-fated bus was headed to temple that ‘treats’ patients with terminal illnesses

The ill-fated bus that careened off the barrier of a bridge over Banas river in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, killing 33 people, was headed to Ramdevji Temple at Malarna Chor.

The temple attracts people from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

The temple’s priest Sai Das (original name Girraj Gehlot) claims to be blessed with the ability to treat patients suffering from terminal illnesses, including cancer.

Das, who has studied till Class 12, said that he practised medicine before he became a priest. “I don’t have any medical degree but I learnt to give medicines,” he said.

(HT Photo)

On Sunday, HT spoke to several people at the temple, who claimed to have been got relief after visiting the temple. It was probably this faith that had attracted the 40 passengers on the ill-fated private bus to come to Sawai Madhopur on Saturday.

The temple gets the maximum number of devotees on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“I have treated more than 3,000 cases of cancer, heart problems and kidney diseases in 10 years,” Das said. He added that he even exorcised spirits.

The priest even claimed the credit for helping 35 people clear the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He said it’s “because they were regulars at the temple”.

Rajesh Kumar, 34, in-charge of government dispensary at Aligarh Muslim University, is one among the many who visit the temple. He said that he has got relief after he started visiting the temple eight months ago. Kumar is suffering from cancer.

Mahesh Kushwaha, 28, from Agra said that he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago. “I have felt a lot of relief since I began visiting the temple. Many others from different parts of the country visit the temple with various medical conditions,” said Kushwaha.

Das said that he built the temple after the death of his brother Jagdish Gehlot. He said that he is unaware how he manages to ‘cure’ people of their terminal illnesses.