In Bharatpur, 42% liquor shops allotted to women

Women may be spearheading anti-liquor protests, but they were allotted nearly 42% of liquor shops in Bharatpur district.

The excise department received 11,675 applications for 144 shops in the district -- 32 of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 112 of country-made liquor.

Bharatpur district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta drew the lottery on March 30. Women got 17 of the 32 IMFL shops, and 43 of the 112 country-made liquor shops, officials said.

District excise officer Prakash Chand Regar said, “42% of liquor shops were allotted to women. The department got ₹22,000 as fee from each applicant for IMFL liquor shops, and ₹21,000 for country liquor shops. Fees are not returned even if an applicant fails in the draw of lottery.”

Though small-scale industries faced a crisis after demonetisation on November 8, applications for liquor shops went up this year -- 232 more than that of last year.

Explaining reason for more women applicants for liquor shops, activist Poonam Chhabra said, “Liquor contractors apply for shops in the name of their wives, mothers and sisters. Women won’t accept liquor trade as their profession.”

Women recently protested against opening of a liquor shop in Barmer. They ended their protest after excise officials assured them that the shop would be shifted out of their area.

The excise department earned about ₹6,700 crore in 2015-16, and had set a target of ₹7,300 crore for the current financial year, officials said.

The government’s encouragement to increase excise revenue has also triggered protests against liquor shops. Last year, women refused to allow nine liquor shops to open in Alwar city.

People voted for liquor ban in Kacchabali panchayat in Rajsamand district and Rozda pachayat in Jaipur.