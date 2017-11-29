In-service doctors boycott work, Rajasthan govt says will take action

In-service doctors across the state on Wednesday boycotted work for two hours (9 to 11 am). They were protesting the government’s move to transfer in-service doctors, including All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) officials.

Earlier, the in-service doctors had gone on strike on November 6 and had called it off on November 12.

The state government on Tuesday had transferred 12 doctors, including ARISDA president Dr Ajay Choudhary and Dr Varsha Saxena.

Dr Choudhary, chief medical and health officer of Churu, has been transferred to community health centre (CHC) at Hindaun City in Karauli district, while Dr Saxena has been transferred to CHC at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

“The in-service doctors called off the agitation in the interest of patients. The government instead of implementing the agreement has taken action against ARISDA officials,” ARISDA general secretary Dr Durga Shankar Saini said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Wednesday ordered strict action against doctors who boycotted work without permission or remained absent during the hospital timings. He said that the health department is working with commitment to provide complete healthcare facilities to patients in the state. “Those who create obstacles in providing health services will be dealt with strictness,” he added.

Saraf said that district collectors have been asked to take action against those who boycotted work during hospital timings under the government service rules.