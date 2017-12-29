Independent MLA to resign from Rajasthan assembly over deaths during doctors’ strike

An Independent MLA on Friday announced resignation from the Rajasthan assembly as he is saddened over hundreds of deaths for want of treatment during days-long doctors’ strike in the state.

Rajkumar Sharma, who represents Nawalgarh in the house, said he would submit his resignation letter to assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal on Monday.

Sharma was the minister of state for health in the erstwhile Congress government. The state goes to the polls early next year.

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf should resign on moral grounds, Sharma said at a press conference at the press club here.

“I will ask the assembly speaker to call a special session of the house to discuss the deaths during the strike and the government neglecting farmers,” the former minister said.

If the special session is not called and no action is taken against ministers and officers responsible, then there was no justification of being a member of the assembly, he said.

Besides, Sharma said: “Offering resignation can be considered as publicity stunt to gain political mileage, but I am a human and cannot see people suffering because of the government’s stubborn attitude.”

On a question about him joining the Congress, he said: “I have contested the assembly poll from Nawalgarh as an Independent candidate. With peoples’ blessings, I won. I believe in ideology of the Congress and I support the party from outside.”

The in-service doctors, who went on strike on November 6, ended it on November 12 after the state government held talks with them and accepted most of their demands.

But irked by transfer of 12 of their colleagues on November 28, the doctors announced to go on mass leave from December 18. After 12 days, the striking doctors called off their strike on December 27 after a seven-hour long marathon meeting with the ministers.