Independent wins top post in RU polls, ABVP winner in 2 varsities

Jaipur: The results of students’ union elections in most universities and colleges across the state, which were declared on Monday evening, threw up many surprises.

Among the four major universities, the results of which were declared till the filing of this report, independent candidates won the president’s post in two and the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the other two.

Independent candidate Pawan Yadav won the president’s post at University of Rajasthan (RU), defeating ABVP’s Sanjay Macheri by 2,656 votes. Yadav polled 5,359 votes. Deepak Meena, the candidate of Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), came third with 2,552 votes.

Yadav was initially a contender for the ABVP ticket but the organisation fielded Macheri, which, some say, was done under pressure from a BJP bigwig. Ticket denial to Yadav, who has the reputation of a committed student leader, caused resentment among ABVP cadres, leading to switch in votes. During the run-up to the elections, most students became sympathetic towards Yadav who, they felt, got a raw deal.

For the general secretary post, NSUI’s Manvendra Budaniya, who polled 6,082 votes, defeated ABVP’s Rakesh Yadav by 955 votes. Jat voters (6,000-7,000) in the university might have helped Budaniya sail through the elections. Budaniya was also a contender for the NSUI ticket for president.

For the vice president post at RU, NSUI’s Mahima Choudhary defeated ABVP’s Ritu Choudhary by 268 votes; ABVP’s Manisha Meena won as the joint secretary, defeating NSUI’s Ramesh Kumar by 2,952 votes.

At University of Kota, ABVP’s Pinkesh Meena won the president’s post, defeating independent candidate Abhishek Malav by 114 votes. At Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, ABVP’s Jaiveer Singh Bhati defeated independent candidate Praful Hatila for the president’s post. The ABVP swept all four posts at the university in Jodhpur.

Independent candidate Manish Poonia won the president’s post at Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. ABVP’s Neha bagged the general secretary post.

The polls were conducted in the colleges and universities on August 28, except in Udaipur division where they were postponed due to the Prime Minister’s visit. The results were withheld in rest of the state till August 4 so that they won’t influence the polls in Udaipur division, which were conducted on Monday.

The counting of votes was going on in Udaipur till late evening.