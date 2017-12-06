Infants, newborns dying due to ‘limited resources’ in Rajasthan, says minister

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Wednesday said neonates and infants are dying in Rajasthan due to “limited resources” with the government.

“Deaths of neonates and infants are taking place in the state due to limited resources, but at the same the (health) department is making best efforts to bring down infant and neonatal mortality rates,” said Saraf, who addressed a press conference in Jaipur on completion of four years of the BJP government in Rajasthan.

He said that according to the sample registration system 2012, the infant mortality rate in Rajasthan was 49 per 1,000 live births which has come down to 41 per 1000 live births in 2016. There were 36 special newborn care units in the state in 2013, which have increased to 53 now. Similarly, there was a newborn care corner (NBCC) at 1,201 delivery points in 2013, which is now being run at 2,065 delivery points across the state.

On the issue of in-service doctors once again planning to go on strike in Rajasthan this week, Saraf said “The government has been sensitive towards the doctors’ demands and maximum demands have been met with and a few more will be decided by this month-end. If once again doctors will go on strike then the government will deal with them strictly.”

The in-service doctors had gone on strike over their demand from November 6 to 12. On November 29, the government had transferred 12 doctors, including the All Rajasthan In-service Doctors’ Association president and other officials. The doctors are annoyed with the transfers. Since December 1, the doctors are attending patients in tents outside the government health facilities and boycotting meetings in protest. They have also threatened to go on “mass leave”.

The minister said that 33 doctors had boycotted the department meetings, for which they have been issued charge sheets and their half-day salary has been deducted.

Meanwhile, in a video conferencing with Union health minister JP Nadda, Saraf apprised Nadda that Rajasthan has been the leading state in Intensified Mission Indradhanush that started from October 2017 and will continue till January 2018 with around 81% coverage compared to other states.

Saraf also informed him about the achievements in Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana, Adarsh Primary Health Centres, effective implementation of PCPDNT Act and 95 decoy operations so far, screening of 1.95 crore children under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, strengthening maternal services, non-communicable disease clinic at all district hospitals, integrated ambulance services, mother milk banks and new medical colleges.