Insurance firm to clear ₹276.95 cr claim of Rajasthan farmers

State agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini on Wednesday said the pending claims under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme for the 2016 Kharif season, amounting to ₹ 276.95 crore, has been resolved.

The insurance firm will disburse the amount in next four days, which will benefit 2, 12,362 farmers, he said.

More than 62.20 lakh farmers in Rajasthan had paid premium of ₹ 216 crore for Kharif crops in 2016.

The pending claims in 20 tehsils of six districts of the state have been cleared due to the efforts of chief minister Vasundhara Raje, he said.

Addressing newspersons, Saini said the United India Insurance Company submitted a memorandum to the agriculture commissioner, questioning the figures of harvested crop provided by the state revenue board for Kharif in 2016.

Contradicting the objection, the commissioner directed the insurance company to clear the claims, following which the company approached the joint secretary (credit) of the Union agriculture ministry.

A meeting of technical advisory committee was called by the ministry on December 8, 2017, which was attended by the company officials.

After discussions, a decision was taken in the interest of the farmers on January 5, which stated that the company will immediately pay ₹223.74 lakh to farmers of Nohar, Bhadra, Rawatsar, Pilibanga, Gharsana, Raisingh Nagar, Suratgarh, Sanchor, Churu and Taranagar tehsils in Hanumangarh, Shriganganagar, Churu and Jalore districts, Saini said.

In December, the company disbursed ₹ 53.21 crore claims of farmers in Churu, Jalore, Sirohi, Sri Ganganagar and Udaipur districts, he said, adding that claims amounting to ₹ 276.95 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of 2,12,362 farmers of 20 tehsils soon, he said.

The total sum assured for Kharif-2016 was₹10,000 crore for which the premium paid was ₹ 2024 crore.

Of the total premium, ₹216 crore was paid by the farmers and the rest was borne by state government and the Centre.

Farmers in the state, however, have received insurance claim of ₹1425.96 crore.

“The state government will soon be sending a proposal to the Centre urging it to direct the insurance company to pay interest on the insurance amount due to the delay in paying the claim,” he said.

In the last four years, under the PM Crop Loan Insurance Scheme, 2.32 crore farmers have benefitted.

A total of ₹5580.71 crore premium was paid and ₹5273.53 crore insurance was claimed.

During the previous government (between 2008 and 2013) the number of beneficiaries was 1.32 crore, a total premium of ₹ 2624.60 crore paid was, and total insurance claim was₹1855.53 crore.