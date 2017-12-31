Internet services temporarily suspended in Rajasthan’s Bundi

People in Rajasthan’s Bundi will not be able to receive or send New Year’s greetings on mobile phones as the district administration has suspended internet services until January 2, 2018.

The temporary internet suspension comes in the wake of a call by a number of Hindu groups to perform a puja at the Mandhata Balaji cenotaph without the permission from the district administration, officials said on Sunday.

Kota divisional commissioner Rohit Gupta on Saturday ordered suspension of internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G data, bulk SMS, and WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter in Bundi for 48 hours from 6 am on December 31 to 6 am on January 2, 2018.

Bundi district is part of the Kota division.

It was necessary to temporary suspend internet services to prevent the groups from spreading provocative messages and audiovisual materials on social media platforms and other sites, district officials said.

Communal tension gripped Bundi town in April over a dispute on keeping a pillar carrying image of a deity in an old heritage cenotaph during restoration work in town’s Tiger Hill, which lies on the way to the famous Muslim shrine of Meera Datar.

Bundi district collector Shivangi Swarankar said prohibitory orders under Section 144 has already been imposed in the district from 8pm on Saturday night and will be in place until further order is issued.

“During the last peace committee meeting held in the town, it was decided that no worship will be allowed at the Mandhata cenotapth, but recently a number of Hindu groups have given call for organizing worship at the disputed site,” she said.

“A number of Hindu groups, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad have withdrawn their call of organizing the worship at the disputed site but others are adamant on going ahead with the worship on January 1 and as a precautionary measure the administration has suspended internet services.”

Additional police force from Kota has been deployed in Bundi for maintaining law and order on Monday, she said.