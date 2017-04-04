 Jailor of Kota Central Jail held for taking bribe | jaipur | Hindustan Times
Jailor of Kota Central Jail held for taking bribe

jaipur Updated: Apr 04, 2017 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Rajasthan News

Members of the anti-corruption bureau team that arrested the jailor in Kota on Monday night. (AH Zaidi/HT Photo)

The acting jailor of Kota Central Jail and two others were arrested for allegedly running a racket to extort money from families of jailed criminals in return of not harassing their relatives in the prison.

Acting on a tip off, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of police caught jailor BL Meena while receiving bribe of ₹12,500 from Hansraj Nagar, a tout, on Monday night outside the jail.

Additional SP of ACB Chandrasheel Thakur said notorious criminals lodged in the jail used to extort money from family members of new inmates for not harrassing them besides providing good food and prohibited items like cigarette.

“The notorious criminals used to manhandle new inmates or ask them to perform menial works like toilet cleaning,” he said.

Two touts Nagar, 40, and Imran, 25, used to collect money from the families jail inmates and later handed over them to the jailor, the police officer said. Imran was also arrested.

Thakur said the ACB has recovered cash worth ₹85,000 and gifts, including wrist watches, 12 expensive wine bottles, gold and property related documents, from the official residence of the jailor.

He said the ACB was investigating the role of other jail staff.

