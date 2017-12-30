Jaipur Police warn revellers against drunk driving on social media

The Jaipur police has been on a roll on social media for the past two days highlighting the perils of drinking and driving through a series of tweets.

“Roses are red, sky is blue. Please don’t be dead in the year coming through,” the official handle of the Jaipur police tweeted on Friday with an accompanying caricature of an accident victim with the hashtag “stay alive to see 2018.”

The police have launched an intensive checking drive at different locations in the city since December 20. Figures obtained from the Jaipur traffic police department show that 23,162 challans were issued for violations between December 20 and 29.

“Out of these, 739 were for drunk driving alone,” a police official said. Other traffic violations include crossing the zebra line, jumping red light, and not wearing helmets or seat belts.

Some other cheeky tweets include “bottoms up” with a picture of overturned vehicle with a caption: “Don’t drink and die.”

The social media campaign seems to have been launched in preparation for the New Year and the revelry that accompanies it. Police usually intensify checking drive during this period. The Jaipur police has also warned the New Year revellers against drinking in public places.