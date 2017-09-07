Jaipur priest arrested for abetting suicide of a family of five

The Jaipur police on Thursday arrested a priest in Jagatpura for abetting the suicide of a family of five, who were found unconscious at their house on Wednesday after consuming poison.

Four members of the family died on Wednesday while the fifth died early on Thursday morning, said the police.

According to the police, 45-year-old Dungarmal Jangid, along with his wife Suman (41), sons Jitendra (21), Dharmendra (16) and daughter Khushi (14) were found unconscious inside their house in Kalwar Road on Wednesday morning.

“Four members of the family died on Wednesday and Dharmendra, who was critical, passed away on Thursday morning. In a suicide note, the family had blamed a priest who they said hadn’t returned the money that Jangid had loaned him,” said Anil Jasoria, station house officer, Kardhani police station.

The police said that Jangid was into real estate but was debt-ridden due to losses.

Several people to whom Jangid owed money allegedly came to his house regularly and threatened him, said officials.

“We are yet to ascertain the total sum of money that Jangid borrowed from people. The suicide note mentions that the priest had asked Jangid for money and he had borrowed it from elsewhere before giving it to the priest,” said deputy commissioner of police, west, Ashok Gupta.

The suicide note also said that when Jangid asked the priest to return the money, he kept delaying.

Officials said preliminary investigations suggest that Jangid was under tremendous pressure from his debtors, which made him take this extreme step.

“A case of abetment of suicide has been lodged against the priest, who has been identified as Vishambhar Das, and the man has been arrested,” said the police.

The police said that the accused is being interrogated and efforts are being made to ascertain the total sum of money.