Jaipur shop owner booked for molesting 10-year-old girl

The Jaipur police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, said officials.

According to the police, the incident took place at Katputli Nagar on Saturday evening when the victim had gone to the man’s shop in the area. “The accused, Johnny alias Morris (46), allegedly called the 10-year-old inside on some pretext and touched her inappropriately,” said Raghuveer Singh Bhati, station house officer, Jyoti Nagar police station.

When the girl’s parents came to know about the incident, the police were informed. “We rounded up the accused and after interrogating him, arrested the man on Sunday. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the police.

Further investigation is on and more can be said as the probe progresses, the police added.

Jaipur has seen several incidents of minor girls being molested in recent times. Three such cases took place within a fortnight last month. In the three incidents, girls aged between 10 and 15 were allegedly sexually assaulted and three separate cases were lodged in the Pratap Nagar, Bajaj Nagar and Toonga police stations.

According to the state home department data, 5,995 cases of sexual violence against young girls have been registered in Rajasthan in the last three years. Charge sheets have been filed in 4,946 cases. The government has taken no action against investigating officers who have failed to file charge-sheets.