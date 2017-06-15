Jaipur topper wants to watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford

Two Jaipurites made the Pink City proud by securing a place in the top 100 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance test, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Ajit Singh Pawar, the city topper who secured an all India rank (AIR) 82, said that he might want to try something else after completing his bachelor’s degree in medicine. An avid football fan and a supporter of Manchester United, Pawar said that he might go into civil services or may even pursue something completely different.

Pawar, whose father is a doctor, studied at BVB Vidya Ashram and was coached for the AIIMS entrance test by the Allen Career Institute. He added that he wants to travel to England someday and watch a Manchester United match at Old Trafford, their home ground.

It’s unlikely that Pawar will secure a seat at AIIMS New Delhi as it has only 36 seats in the general category, but he is hopeful that he will get a place in one of the top colleges through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which have not been declared yet.

Isha Setia, the second topper from Jaipur, who secured an AIR 92 said that she was in a dilemma two years ago about choosing science or humanities.

“I wanted to be a novelist but I also liked science. I thought if I leave science I won’t ever able to become a doctor. On the other hand, I can become a novelist even after becoming a doctor,” says Setia, a student of Delhi Public School, who loves reading Dan Brown and Jeffrey Archer.

Her parents advised her that her abilities and potential will be put to better use in medicine, she said. The girl also has a message for others, “One should not let others decide for you. Realise your capabilities on your own and decide for yourself.”

Divyansh Soni from Jaipur, who secured AIR 17 in the OBC category, is likely to get a seat in the prestigious AIIMS New Delhi. Soni and Setia, too, prepared for the entrance test at Allen Career Institute.

Over 2.8 lakh students took the AIIMS entrance test on May 28 for the 700 seats at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh (100 seats each).