Jaipur traffic police cracks down on drunk drivers, 23 sent to jail

In the last three months, 23 people have been jailed for driving under the influence of alcohol, data with the Jaipur traffic police, have revealed.

This is the first time in the last two years that offenders of drink driving have been jailed, the data shows.

According to police officials, the action taken against such people is part of a stringent approach that the Jaipur police have taken on drink driving.

“Given the fact that many accidents occur due to drink driving, we have decided to take a zero tolerance approach towards it,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lovely Katiyar.

“Twenty-three people have been sent to jail for driving in an inebriated condition,” she told HT.

She further said that the in the cases in which people have been sent to jail, the offenders consumed more than the permissible limit of alcohol.

“Challans were issued under the Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and the objective behind sending people to judicial custody for drink driving is to make them understand the risk that they pose to other people,” said Katiyar.

Earlier, in most cases of drink driving, offenders were fined monetarily and this is the first time in the past two years that people have been sent to jail.

“Most of these people were drunk driving during night time and we have positioned special teams in various parts of the city to apprehend such people. The arrests were made uniformly throughout the city,” said Sumer Dan, traffic inspector (education).

Data with the Jaipur traffic police states that the number of challans issued under the Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act has also increased in 2017.

The data reveals that while the total number of people fined for drink driving in 2015 and 2016 were 8,093 and 9,715, more than 12,820 challans have been issued until October 2017.

In cases where a person has consumed more alcohol than the permissible limit, the public prosecutor recommends the magistrate that he be imprisoned, police said.

“We are hoping that strong action against drink driving will also result in awareness about the number of risks to life and property that the menace poses,” said Katiyar.