Jaipur: Woman gang-raped by auto-rickshaw driver, three others

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and forced to drink pesticide by an auto-rickshaw driver and three others near a secluded park in the state capital on Monday night, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Ratan Singh quoting victim’s statement said, “The woman had boarded an auto-rickshaw outside the Jaipur Railway station to go to Jagatpura. But the driver and three others, whom she had mistaken as co-passengers, took the auto near a secluded park where they allegedly took turns to rape her.”

They even tried to poison her by forcibly making her drink pesticide, the police official said. No one has been arrested so far in this connection, but investigation is on, police said. It was the second such incident of gang-rape in the pink city within a span of about two months. Earlier in November, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four persons under Shipra Path police station area.

The Monday’s incident took place around 7.30pm after the woman reached Jaipur railway station from Alwar where she had gone to appear for a competitive examination. The woman in her complaint stated that her tormentors dumped her at JLN Marg at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

From there she somehow managed to contact the police control room. The victim, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been living at a rented accommodation in the city’s Jagatpura locality along with her father and brother for the past few months. Police said medical test of the victim was done on Tuesday and a case was registered at the Sadar police station based on her complaint.

“We have started an investigation into the incident. The probe will shed more light on the incident,” Singh added. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ashok Gupta said the police were looking at CCTV footages collected from various areas of the city to determine the identity of the accused and the place where the crime was committed. “We have also notified the auto-rickshaw drivers’ union and taking their help to locate the accused. We are also interrogating several auto-rickshaw drivers,” said Gupta.