JEE Advanced aspirants unhappy about paying GST on registration fee

Coaching students in Kota aspiring to take the JEE Advanced examination in 2018 are not happy as they have to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) on registration fee.

The coveted joint entrance examination for the IITs was free from any tax regime until last year but a notification issued by the board that conducts the joint entrance examination across the country, has brought the exam under the GST tax regime from 2018, but it has not specified the tax slab.

Nitesh Sharma, head media marketing at the Allen Career Institute in Kota, said until last year there was no tax on the registration fee for the JEE Advanced examination but now GST has been imposed for the exams in 2018.

“Already high GST of 18% is imposed on the coaching centres and now the burden of entrance examination fees will further increase with GST,” he said.

Due to the lack of clarity over GST slab on the registration fee for JEE Advanced, aspirants have apprehensions that GST on JEE Mains application forms could be anything between 5% and 28% slab as it has not been specified.

Madhur Gupta, an aspirant Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi said there was no value added tax or other tax imposed on the JEE Mains or JEE Advanced examination fee in the past.

“It is for the first time that any kind of tax is being levied on the fee, which is an added burden for students who are already spending huge expenses on their education, he said.

Achyut Yadav, another student from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, said there should be no tax on the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced examination fees.

More than 2.24 lakh students will be taking the JEE Advanced to be held on May 20, 2018.

While female candidates--from all categories—OBC category, scheduled castes, schedule tribes and differently-abled persons, will be required to pay ₹ 1,300 plus GST, general candidates will have to pay ₹2,600 plus GST.

For foreign nations from SAARC countries, the fee will be $ 160 plus GST and for non-SAARC countries it will be $ 300 plus GST.

More than 2.24 lakh aspirants who clear the JEE Mains in April 8, will take JEE Advanced 2018 on 20 May 2018.

Last week, the Kota Municipal Corporation proposed to impose a sanitation tax of ₹1,000 on every coaching student, which was later withdrawn following protests.