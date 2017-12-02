Karni Sena to organise protest in Ajmer to demand ban on Padmavati, CBI probe in Anandpal encounter

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) will organise a big protest at Ajmer’s Patel Stadium on December 21 to demand a ban on the film Padmavati and a CBI inquiry into the encounter of Anandpal Singh, the organisation’s president said in a press conference here on Saturday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has elicited strong protests from some sections, Rajput outfits chiefly, which allege that the film presents a ‘distorted history’. On the other hand, Rajput outfits say that the gangster Anandpal Singh was killed in a “fake” encounter by the special operations group of Rajasthan police in June this year and have repeatedly asked for a CBI probe in the case.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the SRRKS president, said that the government was delaying the release of the film keeping in view the Gujarat elections. “We don’t want cuts or edits in the film. We want a complete ban. If the government allows the release of the film after the elections, we will publicly oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” said Gogamedi.

He also said that the government promised a CBI probe in the Anandpal encounter case but has defaulted on the promise. “The martyrdom of Anandpal will not go waste. Our brother wanted to surrender but he was killed in a fake encounter,” said Gogamedi.

Commenting on the recent statement by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Gogamedi said that SRRKS will unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on August 15, 2018, and challenged Abdullah to stop him.

Abdullah had dared the central government to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk before hoisting it in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Speaking under the banner of Savarna Aarakshan Adhikaar Manch, Gogamedi also raised the demand for increasing the upper age limit for upper castes in government jobs to 45 years. In addition, a CBI inquiry must also be initiated in the arrest of Rampal Maharaj from Haryana in 2014, he said.