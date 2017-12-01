Kashmir issue can be resolved only politically, says Chetan Cheetah

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Chetan Cheetah on Friday said the Kashmir issue can be resolved only politically and not through military options.

“There cannot be military solution to Kashmir and there can be only political solution to Kashmir problem,” said Chetan, who arrived in his hometown Kota for the first time after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained during a combat operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in February this year.

The braveheart, who led the team killing Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Abu Haris in the encounter at Hajin village in Bandipor district of Jammu and Kashmir, was given a rousing reception on his arrival here.

The Kirti Chakra awardee blamed Kashmiri leaders for the stalemate on Kashmir issue. “Political leaders in Kashmir keep changing their stance (over the issue). The Valley needs charismatic leaders for the resolution of Kashmir problem,” he said.

Chetan praised the centre government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the government seems “aggressive” on Kashmir issue and capable of taking tough decisions like the surgical strike. He said raising questions on surgical strike is “foolish”.

Citing an instance from the past he said when he was posted in the North East in 2001-02, a surgical strike on militant camps operating in Nepal was proposed, but eventually it could not take place, due to which the armed forces had felt bad at that time.

He also praised Modi for his leadership skills. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes meeting with defence forces and gives them free hand,” he said.

When reporters asked Chetan to point out difference in approach of the former UPA government and Modi government on the Kashmir issue, he said that cases were lodged and judicial probes were ordered against security personnel involved in operations in Kashmir during former UPA government’s tenure, but such cases were eventually disposed of.

When asked how he survived despite receiving multiple injuries, he laughed and said, “Probably militants lost their target on me.” He then added that he was wearing protection jackets on his chest and head and other body parts which prevented any injury on his vital body organs.

On resuming duties in the CRPF, he said, “When I will regain my functionality, I again join duty and would like to serve in Kashmir.”

Chetan’s wife Uma Singh and two children, along with his father Ramgopal Cheeta, were present to receive him on the occasion. In Chetan’s honour, a blood donation camp was organised in Kota by local youths.

Chetan made a miraculous recovery during over a month-long hospitalisation and surgeries at the AIIMS in New Delhi. Cheeta lost his right eye in the combat.

Life lesson

In his message to coaching students of Kota, he asked them not to give up in life and keep love for life.

Addressing students at the Allen Career Institute in Kota on Friday, Chetan said, “It feels bad when I read that any student has ended life due to stress, as students should learn to never give up in life.”

“I fought in militant and Naxal-affected areas of the country in my career, but it was the love for life that kept me going in difficult times,” he said. He suggested students for self-assessment and live a disciplined life.