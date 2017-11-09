Kota dairies decide to not supply milk to striking doctors

Amid the ongoing strike of doctors in the state, the Kota Private Dairy Federation on Thursday announced that they will not supply milk to the homes of the striking doctors from Friday as a mark of their protest.

Kota Private Dairy Federation (KPDF), president, Mohammad Umar said that there are over 300 private dairies in Kota City which will not deliver milk to the residences of the doctors who have joined the statewide agitation of in-service doctors.

“At a time when seasonal diseases are claiming lives, it is unfair for doctors to organise a strike since it affects mostly poor patients,” Umar said.

Meanwhile, over 200 resident doctors in Kota, joined the statewide strike of in-service doctors.

However, Government Medical College Kota (GMCK) administration has made alternate arrangements to tackle the crunch at government hospitals.

Dr Girish Verma, the principal of the GMCK, Kota, said that assistant professors and senior resident doctors have been asked to look after the emergency department of the government hospitals, while senior faculties, including associate professor and professors, will look after indoor and outdoor services.

He said that there are around 247 faculty members at GMCK.

“We have 33 local resident doctors, 57 senior residents, 101 intern doctors who will be roped in,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident doctors of Jhalawar Medical College in Jhalawar district will join the strike on Friday.

Principal and dean, Jhalawar Medical College, Dr RK Aseri said that resident doctors have given notice of the strike.

There are 87 resident doctors at Jhalawar medical college.