Kota homoeopath on vision mission, collects 295 cornea pairs in 6 years

A homoeopathic doctor in Kota not only gives medicines but also lights up lives of people lacking eyesight by persuading others to donate corneas

Dr Kulwant Gaur (39), who runs a private homoeopathic clinic in Bajrang Nagar area of Kota city, has facilitated donation of 295 pairs of corneas over the past six years.

Whenever he gets to know about a death, he meets the family members and convinces them to donate the corneas of the dead.

Asked about the inspiration behind his mission, he said, “When I was returning to Kota from Surat in 2011, I saw a child suffering from corneal blindness after he was hit by a train at the Surat railway station; the kid later died.”

He was so moved by the kid’s death that he started seeking information about corneal blindness; he came to know that corneal transplant was the cure. “First I met the former Rajasthan chief secretary ML Mehta who was associated with the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan; the society gave us a trained professional for corneal extraction from donors,” he said.

Gaur formed Shine India Foundation in Kota and started extracting corneas from donors with the help of the technician. He could get only two pairs of corneas in the first year.

“When the technician got a government job in 2013, I took training on cornea extraction from AIIMS, New Delhi,” he said. “After collecting corneas, our organisation hands them over to the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan.”

Asked how he meets the expenses for cornea collection, Gaur said, “Our foundation does not get government funding and is meeting expenses through public charity and sponsorships.”

He organises awareness programmes in places, particularly schools, up to 150km from Kota to inspire eye/organ donation. “Initially I faced ire of the people when I asked them to donate eyes of their deceased kids; gradually they started understanding the significance of the noble cause,” he said.

“We tried to make people understand that instead of garlanding the photograph of their deceased kin, they can keep the memory of the deceased alive in others through organ donation.”

Gaur said he has now a technician who extracts corneas. “Sometimes when the technician is not there, my wife and son accompany me to help me out.”

Gaur has facilitated cornea transplant in nine partially and fully blind people in Kota region. Rampal Saini (35) of Nanakpuria village in Bundi district, who lost vision in both eyes in childhood, has got it partially back in his left eye after a cornea transplant surgery in April last year. Gaur facilitated the surgery.

“Earlier there was absolutely no vision in my eyes, now I can see up to some distance,” Saini said. “Dr Gaur not only came to me but also met the surgical expenses; he also extended financial help to me as there is no earning member in my family.”

Dr Swati Tomar, medical director of the Eye Bank Society who has performed corneal transplants on patients referred by Gaur, said, “Dr Kulwant Gaur is doing exceptional work in creating awareness about eye/organ donation and also facilitating eye donation. His efforts have brought light to the dark lives of many blind or partially blind people. There were no eye donations from Kota before Dr Kulwant’s efforts.”