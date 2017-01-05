Kota hostel watchman arrested for molesting girl

The watchman of a girl’s hostel in the city has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of its inmates in her room, police said on Thursday.

Ghanshyam Meena, 25, who is also the husband of the hostel’s warden, was arrested on Wednesday.

The victim, a Haryana-resident, taking coaching in Kota for medical entrance tests, lodged a complaint against the watchman on Wednesday, said Harish Bharti, circle in-charge (CI), Jawaharnagar police station.

In her complaint, she alleged the accused had knocked on her door around 12.30am on Tuesday night on the pretext of having left some tools in the room he had visited earlier in the day for repairing the water heater.

When the victim opened the door, he entered and pretended to look for the tools for a while, and then started to harass and molest her.

Following her shouts for help, the girls in the other hostel rooms rushed to the room and rescued her.

The watchman has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the police officer said.