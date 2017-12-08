Kota hotel owner, manager booked for IFRA violation

The owner and the manager of a hotel in Kota have been booked om charges of violating Indian Foreigners Registration Act for not seeking VISA details five French tourists who stayed there. The hotel also failed to submit online Form C in the stipulated period.

Additional SP, CID, Intelligence, Narpat Singh Rathore said that five French tourists arrived in Kota on November 29, stayed at Narayanam Hotel in Talwandi locality, and left on November 30. “The Hotel management did not seek VISA documents from the tourists,” he said.

According to the norms of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, hotels have to seek VISA documents from foreign nationals and also submit online the Form ‘C’, which carries details of details of the visiting foreigners and helps authorities in locating and tracking them. The Form C has to be submitted within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreigners at the premises. Not doing so is an offense under Indian Foreigners Registration Act (IFRA) 1947 and 1992.

Rathore, who is also Foreigner Registration Officer of Kota, said a case has been lodged at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station against hotel owner Gaurav Mishra and manager Sanjay. Ssection 7/14 of the IFRA Act 1946 is a non-bailable offense with maximum punishment of 5 years.