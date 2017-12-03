Kota man seeks loan to access hospital details under RTI Act

A man from Rajasthan’s Kota who filed an RTI application, has approached the district authorities to provide him a bank loan so he can meet the expenses demanded by a government-run hospital for details the quarry.

Jagdish Prasad Nayak, 46, who filed the application with the Jay Kay Lon Hospital authorities in April, seeking the details of patients treated in the last two years under mukhyamantri bhamashah swastha beema yojana or the chief minister’s health insurance scheme, said the hospital authorities are demanding ₹60,000 from him to provide him more than 30,000 pages of photocopies of the details.

The hospital after collecting the documents, issued a letter to him and demanded ₹ 60,000 from him for providing the photocopies, saying the cost of photocopying each page was ₹ 2, he said.

Nayak said since there is no norm saying that charges should be taken from a person belonging to the BPL category for providing the details under RTI.

The hospital is violating the RTI norm by asking him to pay such a huge amount, said Nayak, who is unemployed and earns ₹100 to ₹200 every day by drafting official letters and legal applications for people

“I spoke to the state information commission to address the issue after which the commission authorities advised me to approach the Kota district administration for a bank loan for meeting the expenses.”

He further said that apart from submitting a memorandum to the district collector for the bank loan, he has also lodged a complaint against the hospital for violating the RTI rules by charging money from him as he belongs to the BPL category.

Asked about the huge sum demanded, Dr RK Gulati, superintendent at the hospital said being a government-run facility, they have limited resources and to photocopy more than 30,000 documents, they will have to get done from the market, which will incur a huge cost.

“We have written a letter to the principal of Kota government medical college, seeking guidelines on fees for RTI applications,” he said.